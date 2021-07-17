Kangana Ranaut enjoys 'popcorn days' with 'Dhaakad' team as she watches 'Black Widow'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been shooting in Budapest for her upcoming film `Dhaakad`, recently took a break for a day and headed to a theatre to watch Scarlett Johansson starrer 'Black Widow'.



Elated about her movie date after 2 years, Kangana took to her Instagram handle and shared a fun boomerang video on her stories, in which she could be seen holding 2 tubs of popcorn while heading to watch the film.



With the post, she wrote, "Popcorn Days are back."In the video, Kangana was clad in a white dress with her hair tied up. She also shared a video with her team where she asks them about how they feel regarding returning to theatres.

Along with it, Kangana wrote, "After two long years back to theatres for #blackwidow Thanks to my producers for planning this outing for us." On the work front, she will be next seen in `Thalaivi`, which is based on Tamil Nadu`s former chief minister, Jayalalithaa.



Other than that, she also has an interesting line-up of films including, `Tejas`, `Dhaakad`, `Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda`, and `Emergency` based on the life of India`s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the pipeline. Kangana had recently also announced her OTT debut as a producer with `Tiku Weds Sheru` and as a host for the Indian adaptation of the American show 'Temptation Island'.