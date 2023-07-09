Kajol issues clarification for her remark about 'uneducated political leaders' post backlash

Indian actress Kajol, who has acted in several hit Hindi films, several of them notable opposite Shah Rukh Khan, became a target of trolls earlier this week when she made a generic comment about how India is ruled by political leaders with no proper "educational system background". In no time, the snippet of the actress' statement went viral on social media, with many netizens questioning her educational background.

Amid the backlash, Kajol took to Twitter and issued a clarification of her statement. She wrote, “I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path (sic).” Check it out below! I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path. — Kajol (@itsKajolD) July 8, 2023 Also read: Ouch! Harry Styles hit in the face by fan-thrown object during Vienna concert

Speaking to The Quint, Kajol recently shed light on the need to push women's empowerment in the country and said, “Change, especially in a country like India, is slow. It is very, very slow because we are steeped in our traditions and steeped in our thought processes and, of course, it has to do with education.”

She added, “You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I'm sorry but I'm going to go out and say that. I'm being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint, which I think education does give you, at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised the comment on Twitter. She wrote, "So, Kajol says we are governed by leaders who are uneducated and have no vision. Nobody outraging since it's her opinion not necessarily a fact and also has named nobody but all Bhakts are outraged (sic)."

Kajol, known for her impressive performances, recently appeared in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. Next, she will feature in the Disney+ Hotstar series The Trial. Joining her in this intriguing series are talented actors Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, and Kubbra Sait.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE