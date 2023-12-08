LIVE TV
Junior Mehmood dies at 67, was battling with cancer

Updated: Dec 08, 2023
Veteran actor Junior Mehmood was diagnosed of stage 4 cancer.

Veteran Indian actor Junior Mehmood is no more. The actor was 67. He died last night in Mumbai. 

Junior Mehmood was battling with cancer. His cancer had rapidly spread and his condition worsened after being diagnosed of stage 4 cancer. 

Junior Mehmood worked in over 250 films in his career that spanned over five decades. 

Junior Mehmood was his stage name. His real name was Naeem Sayyed and he was part of several hit films including Kati Patang, Mera Naam Joker, Parvarish, and Do Aur Do Paanch. He started his career as a child actor with the film Naunihal, starring Sanjeev Kumar, veteran actor Balraj Sahni and Indrani Mukherjee. The actor also produced several Marathi films.

Recently, comedian and actor Johnny Lever met Junior Mehmood after that he expressed his desire to meet actors Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar. Both the actors met him. The veteran actor worked with Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar in several films. 

