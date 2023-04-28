Jiah Khan death case: CBI court likely to pronounce verdict today

Almost a decade after Jiah Khan was found hanging in her Mumbai flat, a special CBI court is expected to deliver its verdict in the much-talked-about sensational case. Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah, was booked under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested by Mumbai police after a letter was seized from the apartment on June 10.

Jiah's mother Rabia Khan also alleged in several interviews that her daughter was murdered and that she was in an abusive relationship with Sooraj. Subsequently, the case was handed over to the CBI after repeated pleas by Rabia and directives of the Bombay High Court on 3 July 2014.

In the letter, Jiah narrated her ordeal and accused Sooraj of mental and physical torture. They reportedly started dating in September 2012.

"These days I see no light I wake up not wanting to wake up. There was a time I saw my life with you, a future with you. But you shattered my dreams. I feel dead inside. I've never given so much of myself to someone or cared so much. You returned my love with cheating and lies. It didn't matter how many gifts I gave you or how beautiful I looked for you. I was scared of getting pregnant but I gave myself completely the pain you have caused me every day has destroyed every bit of me, destroyed my soul. I can't eat or sleep or think or function. I am running away from everything. The career is not even worth it anymore," Jiah wrote in the letter.

After hearing the final arguments of both sides last week, special CBI judge AS Sayyad reserved his judgment in the case for April 28.

Advocate Prashant Patil appeared for Sooraj and contended that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Meanwhile, Sooraj, in his final statement, claimed that the investigation and chargesheet against him were false. He stated that the witnesses testified against him at the behest of complainant Rabia, police and CBI. In total, 22 witnesses were examined by the prosecution, including the late actress' mother.

