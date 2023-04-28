Samantha Ruth Prabhu to have a working birthday this year

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who consistently topped Ormax’s list of ‘Most Popular Female Star’ almost every month in 2022, has an exciting 2023 which is packed with a lot of work. Such is her busy schedule, that the superstar will also have a busy working birthday this year as she is shooting for her upcoming series Citadel on this special day. Samantha turns 36 on April 28.

A source close to the actor reveals, “Samantha's schedule is choc-o-bloc for the next couple of months with work commitments. Her birthday this year coincides with her Citadel schedule. She is shooting in Orccha in Madhya Pradesh for a 10-day schedule of the series, Samantha loves that it’s a working birthday and she will be celebrating it on set, doing what she loves the most acting”.

Samantha is one of the leading actresses in India who enjoys a huge fan base all across the nation. The actress has time and again made the nation fall in love with her, be it with her sizzling hot dance number 'OO Antava' or her intense performance in 'The Family Man' or in her action avatar in Yashoda to her Disney princess-like presence in Shaakuntalam.