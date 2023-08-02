Jennifer Lopez shimmers in a silver dress as she celebrates birthday with husband Ben Affleck
Age is just a number for Jennifer Lopez. The singer-actress celebrated another year around the sun with her near and dear ones including her husband, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck. On Monday, JLo, who turned 54 on 24 July, shared new photos from her birthday celebrations in her On the JLo newsletter.
“Thank you all for the birthday love. Here’s a lil peek into my party,” Lopez wrote. “Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!”
“I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with,” she continued. “Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!”
JLo shared a video and photo of her special day where she can be seen wearing a sheer black printed bikini with a matching kaftan, a hat, and chunky gold jewellery.
Lopez also posted photos of her later in the day looking stunning in a sparkly backless silver gown, including sweet snapshots with her husband.
In one photo, Lopez wrapped her arms around Affleck from behind while he sat in a chair.
A candid photo showed a still-standing Lopez hugging Affleck from the side with a smile on her face, as the Oscar winner looked on while embracing his wife with one hand.
“I always liked having my birthday in July! The weather is warm and balmy and the mood is more relaxed,” Lopez wrote before signing off her newsletter.
Last week, the singer had shared images of her birthday celebration on Instagram. She was pictured getting into the groove with her head thrown back as she stood on a table in a sparkly backless silver gown with her arms raised.
“Birthday mood … all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play … #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon,” Lopez wrote in the caption.
The singer recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her husband Ben Affleck in July.
