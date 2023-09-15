Jawan success meet: SRK lauds team, reveals how he approached Deepika for cameo role

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has created waves around the world. Celebrating the film's outstanding performance, the makers hosted a press meet today at Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai, India. The entire team of the film, including King Khan, Deepika Padukone, director Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and others, were present at the event.

At the event, Khan looked dapper in a stylish black coat paired with a white shirt. The highlight of his look was his half-braided and half-twirl hairstyle, inspired by his Pathaan look. Deepika also took the fashion game a notch higher. Padukone, who played the cameo role of Aishwarya in the film, walked out wearing an ethereal white saree with a black sequin border. She paired her Sabyasachi saree with the halter-neck blouse. Her dramatic kohl eyes added more drama to her look.

Shah Rukh Khan gushes over Jawan's team.

Khan kicked off the event by praising the hard work of the entire team as he recalled the four-year journey of the film.

At the press conference, King Khan said, ''I need to tell you the importance of this day to all of us. Of course, it's a celebration of Jawan, all the artists, all the actors, all of them…Very seldom we get an opportunity to live with a film for years. Jawan has been in the making for four years - because of COVID and time constraints. But there were so many people involved in this film, especially people down from South who came and shifted to Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years working day and night for this film, the hardest ever. Bahut log apne ghar bhi nahi gaye, bahut saare log hain jinke bacche yaha par ho gaye, mere director Atlee ke (So many people didn’t visit their homes, many people had their kids here like my director Atlee)." Per Pinkvilla.

Further praising the work of the entire cast, Khan expressed his gratitude, saying, ''The wonderful Deepika Padukone is stunning all the ladies in the film are beautiful. I think Vijay Sethupathi is outstanding, aur Sunil Grover kamaal hain (Sunil Grover is outstanding), aur mera toh jawab hi nahi. But iss film ke asli heroes and heroines woh technicians hai jinhone isko 4 saal se banaya hai (The true heroes and heroines of this film are the technicians who have worked on it for the past four years)."

SRK's special wish for Nayanthara's mother:

Nayanthara, the leading lady of the film, skipped the event in Mumbai as it was her mother's birthday. Sending a special wish for Nayanthara's mother, SRK sang a birthday song from the stage.

For the press meet, Nayanthara sent a recorded message addressing media friends and the love she has gotten from the audience for her performance in the film.

He singing a happy birthday to nayanthara’s mother 🥹♥️ pic.twitter.com/8dLMiN1Pdt — روان (@_iamrony) September 15, 2023 ×

''Namaste Mumbai, It’s an absolute honor to be addressing all of you. Even though I am not there in person, I want to send a big, big, big hug to my friends from the media and my dear fans. I truly wish I could be there with you all in Mumbai right now surrounded by the incredible people who have supported me throughout my journey. But today holds a special occasion for my family, and I wanted to spend this time together. I have been reading all your messages, and I have to say it is absolutely overwhelming to receive so much love for Jawan. Your support means the world to me, and I’m extremely, extremely grateful for it. And of course, a big thank you to my lovely co-stars and the entire team for giving me the opportunity to play Narmada. It’s been a journey filled with laughter, challenges and growth.''

How Shah Rukh Khan approached Deepika Padukone for the cameo role

During the event in Mumbai, Khan revealed that he approached Deepika when they were shooting for the song ''Besharam Rang'' in Pathaan.

''So Deepika was doing Besharam Rang and I am sitting. I will not lie, you can ask, so I look at Pooja (SRK's manager) and say, 'Yeh maa ka role karegi? (Will she play the role of a mother? )' Replying to him, she (Pooja) said, 'Shah she loves you too much, she will of course, let me ask.' I said, 'Just ask her.' And I'll tell you honestly, Pooja must have gone 2 seconds to her and came back. She (Deepika) said, 'Yeah whenever you say, just tell Atlee sir, I'll come and do it.' It was very large hearted of her. I know we are very close to each other, we love each other like family but even then sometimes work and profession comes in your head and heart. For her to have done this also as an actor, it's very gutsy. Because I always say there are no small roles, there are only small actors. And I think with this film Deepika really proves to everybody that she's really a large-sized actor, big-sized actor. So, thank you Deepika.”

For her special appearance in Jawan, Deepika didn’t charge a single penny. During her interview with The Week, Deepika was asked whether she had been charged for the role or not. Responding to this, the actress said that she didn't charge a single rupee for any special appearance.

“No, I do not.” Deepika said before elaborating, “I wanted to be a part of 83 because I wanted it to be an ode to women who stand behind their husbands' glory. I watched my mother do it. ibis was my homage to wives who make sacrifices to support their husbands' careers. Other than that, any special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan, I am there. Same with Rohit Shetty.”

More about Jawan

The film marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and renowned Tamil director Atlee. Apart from Khan, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, playing Khan's on-screen love interest, a cop, Vijay Sethupathi, the main antagonist of the film, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, as well as Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearances.

