Jawan leaked online hours after its theatrical release

Jawan Day is here! Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Jawan released worldwide amid a lot of celebrations. As several cinema halls across cities screened the film in the early hours of the day, Jawan also fell prey to piracy. Just a few hours after the film was released in theatres, it leaked online.



According to reports, the pirated version of the film is now available on Telegram and Torrent websites.



Fans react to Jawan's leak online



Several fans of Shah Rukh Khan expressed disappointment over the news of the leak. Some were worried that the leak would impact its box office performance. A fan tweeted, "Shah Rukh Khan, it's too bad. Someone leaked your new movie Jawan today. I think it's too bad for collection and record, so please do something. Jawan movie available on the internet."



One person tagged the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter (X), and wrote, "Which law have you made? Right now no one is following that law. Jawan has been released today, and after some time it has been leaked online. The film industry suffers huge losses due to movies being leaked online."



Jawan box office prediction



The rousing advance booking for Jawan has made everyone hopeful. Trade pundits are expecting Jawan to earn Rs 700 million on the first day itself. SRK's last release, Pathaan, is now the highest-grossing film of 2023. Jawan may just upstage Pathaan's record at the box office.



The film has also typically courted controversy before its release. A day before its theatrical release, the film trended on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the hashtag #BoycottJawan mainly due to the involvement of Udhayanidhi Stalin. Stalin is a renowned film producer and Tamil Nadu state minister. He is backing the film in Tamil Nadu and is reportedly one of the main distributors of the film in the region.



Early morning celebrations for Jawan



The social media trend, however, didn’t appear to gather much momentum as theatres in several Indian cities went ahead with their plans for early morning shows to maximize on the excitement around Jawan's release and also Janmashtami, a holiday in many parts of the country.



In a video from Mumbai's Gaeity Galaxy, the audience can be seen dancing and hooting as 'Zinda Banda' plays on the screens. The cinema hall is screening early morning shows for the first time in its history.