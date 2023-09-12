Jawan box office collection day 5: SRK's film becomes the third Hindi film to earn Rs 3 billion this year

It has been 5 days since Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan hit theatres and the film is already smashing box office records and creating new ones. It has become the third Hindi film to cross the Rs 3 billion mark in India this year. The film was released in India in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Thursday last week. The film has been helmed by Atlee and also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi along with Khan.



According to Sacnilk.com, Jawan earned Rs 300 million in India on its fifth day for all languages, as per early estimates. Considering the earnings of the first week, trade pundits feel the film may cross Gadar 2's earnings soon.

Jawan box office collection-worldwide



Jawan also is the fastest Hindi movie to cross the Rs 5 billion mark at the global box office. It took the film just four days to reach this milestone. Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company that produced the film celebrated this remarkable achievement by sharing the news on Instagram on Monday. Jawan earned over Rs 5 billion at the worldwide box office in its first weekend.

The film opened to a roaring response on Thursday and became the highest opener of all time in Hindi cinema.

Khan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to thank fans for showering so much love to the film and wrote, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!"

About Jawan



Jawan is a vigilante thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It also has special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover.

Jawan Review



WION's Shomini Sen in her review called the film a quintessential Bollywood blockbuster.