Janhvi Kapoor begins shooting for Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry'

Janhvi Kapoor has started 2021 on a working note as she begins shooting for her next film 'Good Luck Jerry'. The film is being produced by Aanand L Rai, who recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of his other film 'Atrangi Re'.



Taking to his social media, the director announced the start of the shoot in the streets of Punjab."Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring @janhvikapoor!", he captioned the image. The shooting of our new film has begun today! Directed by: @siddharthsenWritten by #PankajMatta,"







The picture saw the `Dhadak` actor dressed in a blue coloured salwar suit and an orange coloured dupatta.



'Good Luck Jerry' will star Kapoor in the lead and she will be joined by performers like Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.



The first schedule of the film is expected to continue till March and it marks Janhvi Kapoor's first collaboration with Colour Yellow Productions. Kapoor was last seen in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' where she essayed the role of an Indian Air Force Pilot. S



Presented by Subaskaran and Aanand L Rai, `Good Luck Jerry` is a Colour Yellow Production with LYCA Productions in association with Sundial Entertainment, directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta.