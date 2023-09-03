Jaideep Ahlawat looks unrecognisable in Jaane Jaan new poster; netizens are all praise

Following the release of the official teaser of the much-anticipated film Jaane Jaan, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat, on August 25, fans are eagerly awaiting the OTT debut of the Bollywood diva.

As the film marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's entry into the digital world, her admirers can't contain their excitement to witness her remarkable acting prowess in a new setting. After the initial buzz generated by the first poster featuring the iconic actress, the filmmakers have once again piqued curiosity by sharing another poster on social media, along with the trailer release date.

The new poster, unveiled on September 3, features Jaideep Ahlawat in a striking transformation. In this sneak peek, Ahlawat dons a menacing look with a partially bald appearance and noticeable weight loss, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Netflix India shared the second poster on Instagram, promising to reveal some well-kept secrets. They announced, "Kuch Secrets Jaan Lekar Hi Rahenge. Hold Tight, #JaaneJaan trailer drops in 2 DAYS! #JaaneJaanOnNetflix @kareenakapoorkhan @jaideepahlawat @itsvijayvarma @SujoyGhoshOfficial @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri #ThomasKim #AvikMukhopadhyay @gauravbose_vermillion @12thstreetentertainment_film @nlfilms.india @krosspictures @saregama_official." Check it out below!

Previously, on September 2, Netflix India's official Instagram page offered a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan's character in Jaane Jaan. The poster featured Kareena with a stern expression and a concerned-looking girl. The caption read, "The thrill is just around the corner... and it's coming to you in 3 days! #JaaneJaan trailer 3 days to go." Check it out below!

Both posters prominently display the trailer release date, confirming that fans can look forward to the trailer dropping on September 5.

In addition to Jaane Jaan, Kareena has exciting projects lined up, including The Buckingham Murders, which she is also co-producing, and The Crew.

