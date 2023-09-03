In pics | Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir step out for Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success bash

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 scripted history at the box office. The Anil Sharma directorial was the sequel to the hit 2001 film of the same name. Gadar 2 success is touching new skies and very soon, the film is all set to hit Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion). The movie, which was released theatrically on August 11, is still dominating the box office, and celebrating the smashing performance of the period drama at the box office, Sunny Deol threw a celebratory bash in Mumbai, which saw the presence of many A-listers in the industry.



Apart from the entire cast and crew, the three Khans of Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan stepped out to celebrate the success of the film. The bash saw the presence of A-listers like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, and Kartik Aaryan, among others.



Celebrating the mega success of the film, the entire Deol family stepped out. Sunny Deol's brother Bobby, father and veteran actor Dharmendra, son Karan, and daughter-in-law Drisha Parmar were present at the bash.

The leading lady of Gadar 2 Ameesha Patel, who played the role of Shakeena in the film, looked glamourous in the golden dress at the event.

If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh and Sunny were not on good terms over the years. However, keeping all the differences aside, Shah Rukh Khan attended the success party with his wife, Gauri Khan. Khan and Sunny happily posed for the paparazzi at the event.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan attend Gadar 2 success party (02/09) pic.twitter.com/G8qqwxDPXO — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2023 ×

Salman Khan arrived at the event in a very casual look. In the photos and videos that have gone viral, the Tiger 3 actor, who arrived at the party wearing a black shirt and denim, was seen having a chat with Kartik Aaryan as they both posed for the shutterbugs. Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol also greeted the media together at the event.

Gadar 2 box office



The film continues to rake in crazy numbers at the box office. After three weeks of a successful run, the film is set to enter the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) club soon.



Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, earlier known as Twitter, ''#Gadar2 is the TYPHOON that refuses to slow down… REBOOTS and REVIVES the biz of mass pockets / single screens… The INCREDIBLE RUN continues in Week 3… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 13.75 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 4.60 cr, Tue 5.10 cr, Wed 8.60 cr, Thu 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 482.45 cr."

The movie is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film of the same name, which went on to become a cult classic. The second part of the cult-classic movie shows Sunny Deol reprising his role as Tara Singh and Ameesha as his wife Sakeena. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Rohit Chaudhary, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Rakesh Bedi, Dolly Bindra, and others.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE