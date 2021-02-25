Ishaan Khatter has a sweet birthday wish for 'bade bhai' Shahid Kapoor; check out pics

As Shahid Kapoor turns a year older today, his brother Ishaan Khatter shared a sweet birthday wish with some throwback pictures.

Ishaan Khatter shared a couple of “THEN and NOW” pictures of them together -- childhood and now. In the first dated picture, Shahid is seen holding baby Ishaan while in the other they are both dressed to impress in suits.

Ishaan Khatter captioned the pics: “Zindagiiiiii kaisi hai paheli haaye. Kabhi toh hasaaye, kabhi yeh rulaaye. But through it all.. I’ll always love you, bade bhai. Happy birthday.”

Check out the pictures here:

Fans also took to Shahid Kapoor’s social media profiles to shower him with blessings.

As for his projects, Shahid will next be seen in his cricket mode in ‘Jersey’ co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles. He plays the role of a cricketer in the same. Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

From 'KGF 2' to 'Radhe': The big box office clashes of 2021

Shahid Kapoor to make his debut on OTT with a series created by Raj and DK