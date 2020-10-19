Jersey: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur wrap film shoot, share updates

Shahid Kapoor has wrapped the shoot of his sports drama film ‘Jersey’ in which he plays a cricketer. Actor Shahid and his lead heroine Mrunal Thakur posted about the end of the shoot on their respective social media channels.

The actors were in Uttarakhand for the last leg of the shooting of ‘Jersey’. Shahid wrote, “It’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state.”

The film was to wrap production by March but pandemic forced cancellations of most things.



Meanwhile, Mrunal wrote,“I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film Jersey in the beautiful locations of the state. @tsrawatbjp @dipr_uk #ksChauhan.”

‘Jersey’ is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The film traces the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

