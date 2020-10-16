Starting from 'Tashan' to Baby no. 2: Timeline of Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan romance
Bollywood star couple, Said Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are celebrating their 8th marriage anniversary today ( October 16). Starting from 'Tashan' shoot to making their first appearance as a couple, a look at Saifeena's regal love story.
Tashan romance
Although Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had met each other and worked together prior to working on 'Tashan' but the romance picked up working for this film. ''I unabashedly wore my heart on my sleeve and it was a nice ride till I finally met Saif and we fell in love,'' Kareena said in an interview.
First public appearance
Saif and Kareena made their first public appearance as a couple at good friend Manish Malhotra's show at the Lakme Fashion Week in 2009. The couple turned showstoppers and walked hand in hand on the ramp.
Saif gets inked
After being in a relationship for a year, Saif Ali Khan decided to ink the name of Kareena on his hands. Later, in an interview, Saif had talked about the tattoo and said, "We were in the car one afternoon in Bandra, talking about David Beckham. I don't know why I brought him up. And then the tattoo came up, and I said, 'Maybe I should get one on my shoulder, would it look cool?' And Kareena said, 'Why shoulder? Put it on your arm'. I thought, 'Maybe a nice K?' and she said, 'That's a bit ambiguous.' '' The tattoo on the his forearm spells Kareena's name in Hindi.
Royal wedding
Being in the spotlight for five years, Kareena and Saif were finally married. The couple kept their wedding private and tied the knot on October 16, 2012. As per the tradition, Sharmila Tagore passed on the family's wedding ensemble and royal jewellery to Kareena Kapoor which was first worn by Begum Sajida Sultan of Bhopal at her own wedding in 1939. Meanwhile, Saif donned a golden sherwani with white pyjama.
Welcoming Taimur
After four years of marriage, Saif and Kareena welcomed their new bundle of joy and a media sensation, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Kareena gave birth to Taimur on December 20, 2016. A few hours later his birth, pictures of Saif Ali Khan giving his wife a kiss at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai took over the internet, and little Taimur became a viral sensation on his first day in the world.
Baby no 2!
Baby no 2! Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan released a joint statement announcing that there's going to be a new member in the Khan household soon. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the statement read.