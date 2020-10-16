Starting from 'Tashan' to Baby no. 2: Timeline of Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan romance

Saif gets inked

After being in a relationship for a year, Saif Ali Khan decided to ink the name of Kareena on his hands. Later, in an interview, Saif had talked about the tattoo and said, "We were in the car one afternoon in Bandra, talking about David Beckham. I don't know why I brought him up. And then the tattoo came up, and I said, 'Maybe I should get one on my shoulder, would it look cool?' And Kareena said, 'Why shoulder? Put it on your arm'. I thought, 'Maybe a nice K?' and she said, 'That's a bit ambiguous.' '' The tattoo on the his forearm spells Kareena's name in Hindi.

(Photograph:Twitter)