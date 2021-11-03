Is Akshay Kumar a part of 'Dostana 2'? Karan Johar reacts

The beleaguered project 'Dostana 2', in the pipeline for ten years, is yet to get its final cast. After Kartik Aaryan's exit from the project in April, the strong buzz doing the rounds is that Akshay Kumar has taken over the project and that the other two lead actors in the project Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Laksh Lalvani are to be replaced.

However, when I touched base with Karan Johar he said, “Not true at all. Janhvi and Laksh are very much part of the film.”

As for the other lead that Kartik Aaryan vacated- is Akshay Kumar taking over?

Karan replied “My lips are sealed. Will announce soon.”

Ridden with problems from the start the project finally took off in 2018. Tarun Mansukhani who directed the hot homophobic hit 'Dostana' in 2008 was no longer helming the sequel. A new director- Colin De Cunha-was all set to direct 'Dostana 2' with Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Laksh in the lead.

The project was troubled from the start. Producer Karan Johar tried his best to ensure Mansukhani returned with the sequel. But Tarun Mansukhani couldn't come up with a single idea worth filming. Way back in 2009, Karan Johar announced the sequel with Tarun as director and the same two leading men Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham with Katrina Kaif replacing Priyanka Chopra. But Karan didn’t like the script that Tarun came up with. Karan decided to wait for Tarun to rustle up a decent idea for a sequel.

Finally, Karan roped in another director and fresh cast.

Earlier this year Kartik Aaryan opted out of 'Dostana 2' after he expressed some doubts and misgivings about the script. Producer Karan Johar loftily announced he would get another A-lister to replace Kartik.

Looks like Karan will keep his word.

