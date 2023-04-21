Indian rapper Honey Singh reacts to kidnapping, assault allegations: 'False attempt to tarnish my image'

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Indian rapper Honey Singh shared an official statement on the "false and baseless" complaint and allegations made against him for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting the owner of an event management agency. He said that there is no connection or agreement between his company and the complainant who has filed the FIR.

"I was engaged for the Mumbai Show through a company named Tribevibe which is a reputed company and a sister concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever time the permission was there for. Rest all such allegations are false and an attempt to tarnish my image. My Legal Team is already working to file a defamation case against such miscreants (sic)." Check it out below!

According to reports, Vivek Ravi Raman, the owner of Festivina Music Festival and the complainant, claimed in the FIR that the dispute erupted after the cancellation of an event. He alleged kidnap and assault by the singer and his team members.

According to the complaint, the incident happened after Raman organised a music festival, Yo Yo Honey Singh 3.0 by Festivina, on April 15 at MMRDA Grounds in BKC.

Raman claims that on the day of the event, the Indian rapper had a major argument over the non-payment of dues with the organisers upon reaching. Following the tiff, the owner of the event decided to call off the event. He further alleged, in the complaint, that following the cancellation, the rapper and his entourage got very angry and allegedly attacked him. He alleges he was kidnapped and taken to JW Marriott, Sahar, Mumbai, where he was physically assaulted.

Mumbai police are currently verifying the complaint and are yet to register an FIR in the case.

