Indian choreographer Prabhudeva, 50, welcomes baby girl with wife Himani Singh

Nearly three years after Prabhudeva's wedding to Himani Singh, the couple has welcomed a baby girl. Confirming the same in a recent interview, the Indian actor-choreographer said that he is looking forward to spending quality time with his little munchkin. He also shared that both the mother and daughter were recovering and doing well.

Speaking to The Times of India, Prabhudeva, who is hailed as the Michael Jackson of India by his fans, said, "Yes! It is true! I am a father again at this age [50]. I feel very very happy and complete. I have already cut down on my workload. I felt I was doing too much work, just running around...I am done with that. I want to spend time with my family."

The couple is yet to reveal the name of their daughter.

Prabhudeva was previously married to Ramlath. They had three sons together - Vishal, Rishi Raghavendra Deva and Adith Deva, however, their eldest son died of cancer in 2008, aged 13.

On the movie front, Prabhudeva recently announced his next film, Petta Rap. It is directed by S.J. Sinu and produced by Jobi P. Sam. The film's music is being composed by D Imman, who recently recorded a song for the film with Neha Bhasin.

The Indian star made his acting debut with the 1994 film Indhu. He has acted in several super-hit films ever since. After a successful acting stint, he made his directional debut in 2005 with Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana. Later, he helmed several commercially successful movies like Pokkiri, Shankardada Zindabad, Wanted, Rowdy Rathore and among others.

