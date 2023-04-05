Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan tries out 'paan' at NMACC. Watch video

Indian film star Shah Rukh Khan was one of those celebrities who were the highlight of NMACC's inauguration in Mumbai. The actor danced along with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', the title song of his megahit action film Pathaan, which released last year. In a new video surfaced online thanks to German model and blogger Caroline Daur, SRK is seen casually trying out paan, a mouth freshener preparation made from the betel leaf that is wrapped around ingredients like areca nut, tobacco, spices, and sweeteners. Daur shared pictures and videos from the event on her Instagram profile. You can see the post below.

She wrote in the caption, "deeply impressed by the extraordinary exhibition „India in Fashion“ ✨🙏🏻🇮🇳showcasing the fine craftsmanship and elaborately embroidered works 🤩 celebrating the creatives and the heritage of India 💛🌙💫🌟🌖 @nmacc.india."

Fans of King Khan expressed delight in the comments. One wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, just casually behind you eating from the buffet is the vibe I am living for."

One other wrote, "Oh my god 😮 last slide !!! You doesn’t even know who is next to you !! He’s the dream of the millions of girls 😂😂🤣 and you’re eating next to him indifferent 😂 how it’s possible 😂😂😂."

The event was also attended by Hollywood celebrities like Tom Holland, Zendaya, Nick Jonas Penelope Cruz, and Gigi Hadid. Bollywood notables apart from SRK included Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and more.

