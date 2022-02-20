In pics: Ranveer Singh plays with all his energy at NBA all-star celebrity game

Ranveer Singh dream has finally come true!



Bollywood actor recently took part in the star-studded NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2022 that featured some big names including musicians and basketball players.

The 'Padmavat' actor who is a big fan of basketball was joined by several other celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly, Matt James, Jimmie Allen and more.



Ranveer has shared several snaps from the event. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer took to his Instagram handle and posted a story that reads, "I just had the most incredible experience at the all-star game. But the highlight by far was the love and energy that my fans gave me at the game."

He continued, "I'm deeply touched and overwhelmed... Literally brought me to tears by the end of it. I feel the grace of god through you all. Not sure what i've done to deserve this kind of love but i am filled with just pure gratitude. Thank you all from my deepest embers of my heart."

The US's National Basketball Association had appointed Ranveer as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India in September last year.

Earlier, he shared some pictures of himself from the practice session,“Ball is life 🏀🙌🏾 @nba @cavs @nbaindia @nbastyle_in #NBAAllStar #Nba75 #RanveerXNBAAllStar,” he captioned the pictures.





Later, she also shared a photo with player Elhadji Tacko Fall. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Got some pre-match pro-tips from none other than my man mister Tacko Fall himself.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will also be seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Shankar's remake of his blockbuster 'Anniyan' and Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'.