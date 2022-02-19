Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are married! Check pics inside

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are married!



The couple, who have been dating for almost four years, exchanged wedding vows in the presence of their close friends and family. The first photos of the couple from their wedding are out and have already taken the internet by storm.



For her wedding, Shibani, who ditched the traditional attire, is looking absolutely stunning in a red gown off-shoulder mermaid fit gown with a veil and kept her hair open in soft curls. Meanwhile, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor looked dapper in a black tuxedo and classy sunglasses just added more charm to his look.

In the pictures, the couple was seen standing on a small stage with beautiful red floral décor in the background.

Earlier today, Shibani shared a photo of her red bridal sandals with shiny straps, wrote, "let's do this."

The wedding was held at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse. Farhan and Shibani’s dreamy wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Hrithik Roshan was spotted arriving with his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan. Musician Shankar Mahadevan attended the wedding with his wife, Ehsaan Noorani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar were clicked at the wedding venue.