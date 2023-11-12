IN PICS: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's intimate Diwali was was high on glam

This Diwali was a family affair for the Kapoor-Khans as Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan hosted their family and friends for a Diwali bash at their residence in Mumbai. It just so happens that family members are themselves high-profile celebrities. We spotted the Khans including Saif’s elder children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan (with former partner Amrita), sisters Soha and Saba, their spouses, his mother, and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore at the party.

Then there were the Kapoors – Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Kareena’s elder sister Karisma Kapoor, cousin Ranbir Kapoor, his wife Alia Bhatt, their common friend Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra and others.

As for their Diwali attires, Kareena looked resplendent in a red floral saree as she kept her makeup minimal with just a matching red bindi on her forehead. Twinning with sister-in-law was Alia Bhatt, who wore a red lehenga with golden work on the blouse and dupatta. Saif Ali Khan stood out with his sartorial choice for the night as he wore a white dhoti and black and silver kurta. Ranbir too wore a formal kurta pyjama set for the night event.