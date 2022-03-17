In pics: Gauri Khan, Karan Johar turn up for Shweta Bachchan's birthday

It was a starry affair at the Bachchan-Nanda household as Shweta, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, celebrated her birthday with Bollywood celebrities. While brother Abhishek, his wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya had to skip the birthday in order to catch a flight for their holidays, the others in town attended.

Karan Johar, Sidharth malhotra, Ananya Panday, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan and others attended the bash. The party had an all-white theme and the celebs pulled out no stops to come dressed up.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared several pictures of the guests on his Instagram Stories.

Natasha Poonawalla, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi were also spotted in white at the bash but Sonali Bendre opted for black.

A public figure, Shweta Bachchan is an author and has released her book Paradise Towers. She had also launched her own fashion label in 2018. She is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda. They have a daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya Nanda.