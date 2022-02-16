Iconic Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee, who refused Padma Shri, no more

Iconic Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, who refused to accept Padma Shri award from the central government during the Padma Awards that took place last month, is no more.

The Bengali singer breathed her last in Kolkata hospital due to cardiac arrest.

The veteran singer had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was in critical condition owing to reasons of old age. She had ischemic heart disease and had to be put on oxygen support. Due to her irregular heart rhythm, Sandhya was on medicines, and also was given medication to keep up her blood pressure. However, for the last few days she was suffering from multi-organ dysfunction.

Sandhya Mukherjee suffered a massive heart attack earlier in the day and her body eventually gave up.

Well-known as a stalwart in classical and semi-classical music, Sandhya Mukhopadhyay had worked with many renowned music directors including SD Burman, Madan Mohan, Naushad, Anil Biswas and Salil Chaudhury.

