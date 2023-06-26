Hrithik Roshan shares first look of Fighter, fans find it similar to Top Gun: Maverick

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan shared the first look of his new film Fighter on social media on Monday. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in key roles and is slated to release in January 2024.



The photo that Roshan shared on Instagram shows only a silhouette of the star wearing a G-Suit, caressing what seems to be the wings of a fighter jet. The actor captioned the post as, "Fighter #25Jan2024 #7MonthsToFighter."

Many of the actor's fans were more than excited about the new still that was shared by the star. One fan commented with fire emojis, while another said: "I Can't-Wait." Some also compared it to Top Gun: Maverick. They wrote about the uncanny resemblance to the Tom Cruise starrer film. One user wrote, "Top gun Maverick ka indian version. (Indian version of Top Gun: Maverick)."



Fighter is helmed by Sidharth Anand and will release on 25 January, 2024. Hrithik also has War 2 in his kitty, which co-stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani and is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.