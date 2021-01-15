Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' to be Bollywood's most expensive film with this budget?

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jan 15, 2021, 08.35 AM(IST)

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in Fighter Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

‘Fighter’ is set for September 30, 2022 release.

It was quite an announcement when Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s film was revealed on the internet on the actor’s birthday on January 10.

Titled ‘Fighter’, the film is a high-octane action-drama film with a story of nationalism and romance seeped into it according to synopsis revealed. 

Getting Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together in a film for the first time, ‘Fighter’ will be quite a watch but that’s not just it! The film will be reportedly India’s most expensive Hindi film as there is a budget allocation of Rs 250 crore. 

The film will have Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand collaborate after ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘War’. 

