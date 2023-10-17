Hema Malini birthday: From Rekha to Jaya Bachchan, Dream Girl's 75th bash was a star-studded affair

It was a night full of glamour as Hema Malini’s birthday bash had the whos-who of the Bollywood world come together to celebrate Dream Girl’s 75th birthday. From peers to friends and family members, Hema Malini’s birthday celebration was a night to remember.

As pictures and videos from the night made it to the social media, in one video we can see Rekha and Hema Malini grooving to the hit song “Kya Khoob Lagti Ho” on stage. The video shared by a fanpage on Instagram shows Rekha gesturing to suggest that she dedicates the song to Hema who looks stunning at 75. While Hema decked up in a lavender heavily embroidered sheer saree for her big day, Rekha arrived in an embroidered ivory sari and her signature jewellery and makeup.

In another video, Hema grooved on stage to her hit song “Tune O Rangeele Kaisa Jaadu Kiya” as a singer belted the song live on stage.

Hema Malini’s colleagues including Jaya Bachchan, Padmini Kolhapure, Jackie Shroff, Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan joined her. Amongst the younger lot were Salman Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Vidya Balan, Shilpa Shetty, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit who attended the bash.

Prior to the Bollywood celebration, Hema Malini shared pictures from her birthday bash in Mathura. Hema Malini is a member of the Lok Sabha from the Bharatiya Janata Party, representing Mathura constituency. Sharing pictures of her being honoured at an event, she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I had a birthday get-together in Mathura - lunch with the sadhus and sants of the many ashrams and temples there and received their blessings. Some photos of the event.”

I had a birthday get together in Mathura - lunch with the sadhus and sants of the many ashrams and temples there and received their blessings🙏Some photos of the event pic.twitter.com/KcSoS0n2rs — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 16, 2023 ×

WATCH WION LIVE HERE