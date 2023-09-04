Gadar 2: Sunny Deol starrer becomes Bollywood's fastest movie to enter Rs 5 billion club

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 continues to dominate the box office worldwide. Since its release, the film has shattered many box office records, and now the film has scripted another history by entering the coveted Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) club. The period drama joined Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in Rs 500 club (Rs 5 billion). Pathaan and Baahubali entered the club in 34 and 28 days, respectively. However, Gadar 2 achieved the milestone in just 24 days, making it one of the fastest films to cross the mark.



Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, earlier known as Twitter, ''#Gadar2 continues to dominate in mass pockets… Will be interesting to see how it performs in the heartland / #Hindi belt once #Jawan arrives [on Thu]… [Week 4] Fri 5.20 cr, Sat 5.72 cr, Sun 7.80 cr. Total: ₹ 501.17 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.''

The period drama has also become the second biggest movie of this year after SRK's Pathaan. Not only in the domestic market, the film is performing exceptionally well in the international market as well. The film has crossed the Rs 650 crore mark worldwide.



The Anil Sharma directorial achieved the feat despite the tough competition at the box office from big releases like Rajinikanth's Jailer, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, and Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2. The film may see a dip in numbers this week after the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Celebrating the smashing performance of the period drama at the box office, Sunny Deol threw a bash in Mumbai on Saturday, which saw the presence of many A-listers in the industry.



Apart from the entire cast and crew, the three Khans of Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan stepped out to celebrate the success of the film. The bash saw the presence of A-listers like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, and Kartik Aaryan, among others.

The movie is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film of the same name, which went on to become a cult classic.

