ugc_banner

Gadar 2 becomes the first film to be screened at the Parliament for Lok Sabha members

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Aug 25, 2023, 06:41 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The film has earned over Rs 4 Billion at the domestic box office becoming the second highest-grossing film of 2023 in India.

Sunny Deol, Amisha Patel starrer continues to create records two weeks after its release. The film has earned over Rs 4 Billion at the domestic box office becoming the second highest-grossing film of 2023 in India. Now the film is all set to be screened at the Parliament. This will be the first time that a film will be screened exclusively for MPS inside the Parliament. 

Director Anil Sharma took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the news. 

“ASP is thrilled to get an email about screening #gadar2 in the new Parliament building at Balayogi auditorium for three days beginning today (August 25), for members n vice president .. n others. What an honour for Team #gadar2."

×

The first screening​ of Gadar 2 started on Friday at 11 am and will continue for three days, there will be five shows every day for the Lok Sabha members in the New Parliament building.

Gadar 2 became a smash hit as fans were eager to see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively. The film also features Utkarsh Sharma who plays Tara and Sakeena's son. 

trending now

Also read: Gadar 2 review: Sunny Deol as Tara 'Thor' Singh saves the day

The film was also special as it recreated the iconic songs Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava for the sequel. While the original tracks were composed by Uttam Singh, the music director recently claimed that he was not even approached for the sequel.

Gadar 2 was released on August 11 and quickly became one of the most successful films in the post-pandemic era. 

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

The many faces of justice! Shah Rukh Khan shares exciting new poster from Jawan

Sunny Deol started crying after seeing audience reaction on Gadar 2, director Anil Sharma reveals

Dream Girl 2 review: Ayushmann Khuranna's film is tacky and unoriginal