Gadar 2 becomes the first film to be screened at the Parliament for Lok Sabha members

Sunny Deol, Amisha Patel starrer continues to create records two weeks after its release. The film has earned over Rs 4 Billion at the domestic box office becoming the second highest-grossing film of 2023 in India. Now the film is all set to be screened at the Parliament. This will be the first time that a film will be screened exclusively for MPS inside the Parliament.



Director Anil Sharma took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the news.



“ASP is thrilled to get an email about screening #gadar2 in the new Parliament building at Balayogi auditorium for three days beginning today (August 25), for members n vice president .. n others. What an honour for Team #gadar2."

ASP is thrilled to get an email about screening #gadar2 in the new Parliament building at Balayogi auditorium for three days beginning today (August 25), for members n vice president .. n others

What an honour for Team #gadar2 🙏😊 pic.twitter.com/RUn0PzK024 — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) August 25, 2023 ×

The first screening​ of Gadar 2 started on Friday at 11 am and will continue for three days, there will be five shows every day for the Lok Sabha members in the New Parliament building.



Gadar 2 became a smash hit as fans were eager to see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively. The film also features Utkarsh Sharma who plays Tara and Sakeena's son.

Also read: Gadar 2 review: Sunny Deol as Tara 'Thor' Singh saves the day



The film was also special as it recreated the iconic songs Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava for the sequel. While the original tracks were composed by Uttam Singh, the music director recently claimed that he was not even approached for the sequel.



Gadar 2 was released on August 11 and quickly became one of the most successful films in the post-pandemic era.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE