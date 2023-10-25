From eco-warrior to Lamborghini lover? Shraddha Kapoor's recent purchase stirs controversy

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has found herself in the midst of a social media storm following her recent acquisition of a Lamborghini worth ₹4 crore. The reason for the controversy? Kapoor had actively participated in protests against the construction of a Metro car shed in Mumbai's Aarey forest belt back in 2019. This has led to questions and criticisms from various quarters about her choice to buy a high-end fuel-consuming car. Actress Shraddha Kapoor makes a roaring statement with her stunning new ₹4 crore Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica!



On the holy occasion of Dussehra, Kapoor, with all the flair of a Bollywood blockbuster, drove her new Lamborghini to the ISKCON temple in Juhu, where she, of course, performed a car puja – after all, even a sports car needs divine blessings. But as soon as the paparazzi-fed images and videos hit the internet, many couldn't help but notice the glaring contrast between her recent gas-guzzler and her past crusade to save trees. Critics point out that luxury cars like the Lamborghini typically possess low mileage and higher CO2 emissions, qualities that run counter to the principles of sustainability and eco-friendliness that she championed during the 'Save Aarey' campaign. Actress Shraddha Kapoor doing puja for her new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica car worth Rs 4 Crore.#ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/6tyvzxKN9g — Mix Masala (@BollywoodOnly1) October 25, 2023 ×

Flashback to 2019, when Shraddha Kapoor was out in the Mumbai streets, protesting with fervour against the chopping down of trees in the Aarey forest belt to make way for a Metro car shed. Her passionate cries for environmental preservation were all over the headlines, and her commitment to the cause was commendable.

One wrote on X, "Shraddha Kapoor, an environmentalist, was one of the flag bearers of 'Save Aarey' campaign. Recently, She purchased a luxury sports car worth crores. These cars pollute many times more than regular cars due to extremely high power and extremely low mileage. This pattern isn't unique to Shraddha; it's a common reality among such page 3 environmentalists. They support causes, not because they truly believe in them or follow them in real life, but for the primary purpose of improving their public image, which, in the process, benefits their primary careers."