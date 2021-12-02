Forever! Inside Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas romantic wedding anniversary celebrations

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have completed 3 years of togetherness. The star couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary in London, UK.



The couple who got married in a glitzy ceremony in 2018, took to their Instagram handle to share a glimpse of their romantic candlelight dinner.

Sharing a glimpse of the same, Nick dropped a video featuring PeeCee and the beautiful decor, which included a neon sign that spelt out “FOREVER” along with floral arrangements, wine and petals on the floor. He captioned it, “3 years” followed by a heart emoji.

The actress was looking stunning as she sat in a royal blue chair wearing a neutral-coloured sleeveless turtleneck dress.



Meanwhile, Priyanka also gave a small insight into her romantic date night. She shared a picture of her dinner table set up featuring red candles, flowers and even a card that read, “Found you, married you, keeping you.” In the back, we can see a white feathery wall with the words ‘always and forever’. Chopra shared the picture with a caption, “Living the dream @nickjonas.”

Priyanka is curruntly in London for her work commitments.



The couple tied the knot in December 2018, in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. The festivities lasted over three days with two wedding ceremonies- one Christian and one Hindu- keeping in mind both their heritage.