Fighter new poster out! Hrithik Roshan looks fierce as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania

The much-anticipated first look of Hrithik Roshan from the film Fighter has been revealed, leaving the actor's fans in awe. Portraying the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, known by his Call Sign 'Patty,' Roshan perfectly steps into the shoes of a Squadron pilot from the Air Dragons unit, promising a high octane adrenaline-packed journey. Hrithik Roshan shared the first look on social media on Monday.

Describing his character of Patty aka Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, he captioned the image as "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, Call Sign: Patty, Designation: Squadron Pilot, Unit: Air Dragons, Fighter Forever #Fighter #FighterOn25thJan #FighterMovie"



Fighter traces the journey of Hrithik Roshan as Patty who becomes the best fighter pilot of India.



The unveiling of the poster also starts the cinematic ride of the highly anticipated film. Fighter promises to redefine action, on the silver screen. The film also showcases the first-time pairing between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, intensifying the anticipation for unparalleled on-screen chemistry and their prowess, promising a compelling display of acting mastery.



Helmed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the movie is set to transcend boundaries with its stellar cast and gripping storyline.



The film's release date is set for January 25th 2024 which is the eve of India's 75th Republic Day.