Fighter motion poster: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor suit up for the nation

India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day and to mark the momentous occasion, the team of upcoming Fighter unveiled the first look of its principal cast in a motion poster. The poster features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor dressed in AirForce pilot uniforms. The three actors look fierce and dashing in the poster and presumably play fighter pilots in the film.



Fighter is being directed by Siddharth Anand and will release in cinemas on 25 January 2024.



In June, Hrithik Roshan had shared the first-look poster of his character from his next film Fighter.



The motion poster opened with a few fighter jets flying in the air before shots of an Air Force base are shown. Eventually, the looks of Hrithik, Deepika and Anil are shown.