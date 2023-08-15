Fighter motion poster: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor suit up for the nation
Story highlights
India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day and to mark the momentous occasion, the team of upcoming Fighter unveiled the first look of its principal cast in a motion poster. The poster features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor dressed in AirForce pilot uniforms. The three actors look fierce and dashing in the poster and presumably play fighter pilots in the film.
Fighter is being directed by Siddharth Anand and will release in cinemas on 25 January 2024.
In June, Hrithik Roshan had shared the first-look poster of his character from his next film Fighter.
The motion poster opened with a few fighter jets flying in the air before shots of an Air Force base are shown. Eventually, the looks of Hrithik, Deepika and Anil are shown.
Sharing the motion poster featuring himself, Deepika Padukone as well as Anil Kapoor in the film, Hrithik wrote on Twitter or X, “Spirit of Fighter | Vande Mataram! See you in the theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024.”
About Fighter
The film was announced in January 2021. Fighter was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in September 2022. However, the film got delayed to the pandemic. The film pairs Deepika and Hrithik opposite each other for the first time.
This is Hrithik's second film with director Siddharth Anand. The duo has previously worked in War alongside Tiger Shroff.