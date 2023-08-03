Fauda fame Israeli actors Tsahi Halevi, Amir Boutrous to make their Bollywood debut with Akelli

Bollywood film Akelli starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in a leading role has now roped in Israeli actors Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous, who have garnered fame for their outstanding performances in the popular Israeli series Fauda. This film will mark their debut in Hindi films.

A production by Dashami Studioz, Akelli, promises to offer audiences an emotional and thrilling cinematic journey.

Talking about his excitement, Tsahi Halevi said, "It is a great opportunity to be a part of such a colorful world of Indian cinema! I'm super excited and was amazed with the script when I first heard it! It was truly nice working with the entire cast and crew in Akelli and I'm sure it is going to be an impactful and unforgettable movie. "

Amir Boutrous said, "I think Akelli is just the right kind of film to make my debut in Indian films. It has a great storyline and the perfect message. It is also armed with the most amazing cast. I am super delighted to be a part of something this awesome. "

The film's director, Pranay Meshram, shed some light on how the two talented actors were brought on board, explaining, "Having Tsahi and Amir in the cast was a fantastic experience as it brought together two beautiful worlds of Indian and Israeli cinema industries. Working with these humble international actors felt great. All thanks to the producer Ninad Vaidya who successfully brought them on board, adding some amazing actors to our Akelli team!"

Akelli is produced by Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, and Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana & Shashant Shah. Akelli will release on August 18.

