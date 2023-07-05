Exclusive| Amit Trivedi gets nostalgic remembering making music for Lootera on its 10th anniversary

Lootera completes 10 years today. The period drama starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in the leading roles continues to be remembered as one of the best in Indian cinema in the recent. An out and out romantic drama, Lootera has everything from great music to intelligent storytelling, polished direction and more. In fact, music was one of the highest selling point of the film. The music was lent by Amit Trivedi and Amitabh Bhattacharya as they composed six songs in total for the album of the film.

Lootera's music is one for all ages The songs include “Sawaar Loon”, “Ankahee”, “Shikayatein”, “Monta Re”, “Zinda” and “Manmarziyan”. In addition to Amit Trivedi and Amitabh Bhattacharya, the film has songs by Shilpa Rao, Monali Thakur, K Mohan and Swanand Kirkire.

As Lootera’s album continues to enjoy fandom ten years after the film’s release, Amit Trivedi spoke to WION about the creative genius that Lootera is. The singer got nostalgic about creating music for this beautiful album. Remembering fondly about his time working on Lootera’s songs, Amit Trivedi said, “Time truly flies and it doesn’t feel like it’s been ten years since we made music for this film. Lootera is such a special album for me in so many ways. It’s old school and soul stirring, probably which is why so many people could resonate with the film’s music.”

“Working with Amitabh Bhattacharya and other talented artists like Shilpa Rao, Monali Thakur, K Mohan and Swanand Kirkire was such an incredible experience with all of them bringing their own unique styles to the album,” Amit said on his collaboration with different artists for Lootera’s album. “I would like to thank the audiences for showering their love on the album even after ten years of its release.”

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Lootera is a 2013 period romantic drama based on author O. Henry's 1907 short story The Last Leaf.

For fans of Amit Trivedi, the singer will next be seen performing in Melbourne. He recently announced his live concert in the Australian city. It is scheduled for July 22 at the Melbourne Convention Exhibition Centre as a part of his Indradhanush Concert.

