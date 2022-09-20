Emraan Hashmi denies reports of getting injured in stone pelting incident during 'Ground Zero' shoot

Reports of Emraan Hashmi getting hurt during a stone pelting incident in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir had been doing rounds on social media since Monday. Officials even confirmed that a youth was arrested for allegedly throwing stones at the cast and crew of Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Ground Zero'. However, it seems that the reports were "inaccurate" as the actor himself has confirmed that he is well and unaffected by the incident.

"The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone-pelting incident is inaccurate," the actor tweeted.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 7.15 pm on September 18. A miscreant pelted some stones at the crew members of 'Ground Zero'. The Pahalgam police even registered an FIR against the miscreant and arrested him.

The 43-year-old actor had been shooting for Tejas Deoskar directorial 'Ground Zero' in Kashmir for the past two weeks. And up until now, he hasn't faced any issue. The current incident in Pahalgam was an isolated one and involved only one person, according to the officials.

Also read: Martin Scorsese showers praise on Ti West's 'Pearl': 'A wild, mesmerizing, deeply disturbing 102 minutes'

On the movie front, Emraan was last seen in 'Dybbul' alongside Nikita Dutta. After Excel Entertainment's next military thriller, he will also feature in family entertainer 'Selfiee' and Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'.