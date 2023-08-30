Ekta Kapoor to receive International Emmy Directorate Award
Good news for Ekta Kapoor. The Indian producer will soon be awarded with the Directorate Award at the upcoming International Emmy Awards ceremony. The award will be given to her on November 20 at an event conducted in New York.
The same was announced after Ekta Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Overflowing with humility and exhilaration as I receive this recognition. The award holds a cherished spot in my heart, symbolising a journey that transcends work. Representing my nation globally through this esteemed platform is an honour beyond words. Television has been my compass of self-discovery, especially as a woman crafting tales for women. This accolade empowers me to stand for them and our shared achievements on the global stage. Thank you for the 2023 International Emmy®️ Directorate Award."
Meanwhile, Bruce L. Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement, "Ekta R. Kapoor has built Balaji into one of India's foremost entertainment players with market leadership in the television content industry reaching mass audiences across India and South Asia with their long running series and OTT platform. We look forward to honoring her remarkable career and influence on the television industry, with our Directorate Award.”
