Ekta Kapoor has a clever response to Kangana Ranaut’s comment about Taapsee Pannu 

The trailer for Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming mystery-drama film 'Dobaaraa' was launched on Wednesday in Mumbai, India. The film’s director, Anuraj Kashyap, and producer Ekta Kapoor were present during the trailer launch. At the trailer launch event, producer Ekta Kapoor was questioned by a journalist about a statement made by actress Kangana Rananut in which she called Pannu a "sasta (cheaper) version of herself."



Without taking sides, Ekta responded by saying, 'only one similarity’ between both the actors is that they are both ‘amazing trailblazer women’.

"There is only one similarity, both are amazing trailblazer women and to play them against each other is not your and my job. We are women, we adjust each other’s crown, not remove it," Kapoor said.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut last year in a tweet called Taapsee a 'sasti' actor, which led to a verbal spat between both celebs. She wrote, "You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist... your ring master (Anurag) Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori... government official’s report is out if you aren’t guilty go to court against them come clean on this ... come on sasti." Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel too called Taapsee a ‘sasti copy (cheap imitation)’ of Kangana.

Ekta Kapoor has earlier worked with Kangana in the dark-comedy ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’, and more recently, she collaborated with the star in MX Player's reality show ‘Lock Upp’. The producer is now working with Taapsee in ‘Dobaaraa’ which has been directed by Anurag Kashyap.

About ‘Dobaaraa’

The film, which stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in lead roles, is an Ekta Kapoor-backed film, which is slated to release on August 19. ‘Dobaaraa’ also stars Rahul Bhatt, Saswata Chatterjee, Nassar, Nidhi Singh, and Madhurima Roy. The project is the second collaboration between Pannu and Anurag Kashyap after ‘Manmarziyaan’.



The film was also screened at the opening ceremonies of the most prestigious film festivals, such as the London Film Festival and Fantasia Film Festival 2022. 'Dobaaraa' is a Hindi remake of 2018 Spansh movie 'Mirage'.

