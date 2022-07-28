'Koffee With Karan Season 7': Ananya Panday reveals her latest crush 

For the fourth episode of 'Koffee With Karan', Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and Telugu film star Vijay Deverakonda will spill the beans on their life, love and more. The pair will soon be seen in 'Liger' together which has been co-produced by Karan Johar.



In the fourth episode host Karan Johar, makes them walk the talk surrounding hearts, careers and working with each other. Ananya Panday takes the conversation further with her direct and some not-so-direct revelation about her love life and interests.



"I am the most indiscreet person on this planet,” said the now confirmed to be single on the show best known for dissolving the discretions of its guests. However, when notoriously quizzed about her last relationship with Ishaan Khatter and dating rumors with Kartik Aaryan, she eloquently denied dwelling in the past.



For the star who has been fast rising the rungs of popularity ever since her debut in 2019. Her cryptic answer left her co-star and fans debating her links to the two well-known Bollywood heartthrobs. However, it was not all disappointment for the fashion diva did let viewers know about her newest crush, when she revealed "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot"!



Even temptations of manifestations coming true on the Koffee With Karan couch could not coax Ananya Panday out of her shell to reveal her current love interest.



The new episode of 'Koffee With Karan' will air on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday.

