Duranga Season 2: It's Amit Sadh Vs Gulshan Devaiah in this eerie drama

The anticipated trailer of Duranga season 2 is out, and it will surely take the excitement of the audience to the next level. Duranga S1 left viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the unravelling of the story as Amit Sadh’s character Sammit Patel, emerges from a coma. Directed by Rohan Sippy, the psychological thriller will premiere on 24 October 2023 on ZEE5.

The 8-episode series is produced by Rose Audio Visuals, spearheaded by Goldie Behl and stars Amit Sadh as Sammit Patel, Drashti Dhami as Ira Jaykar Patel, and Gulshan Devaiah as Abhishek Banne in lead roles. The show also features Abhijeet Khandkekar, Rajesh Khattar, and Barkha Bisht in pivotal roles. This season viewers will witness intense drama as the story will navigate through a chilling murder case and chase to catch the real accomplice of the serial killer.

In the trailer, we witness the resurgence of the past in Abhishek Banne's life as Sammit Patel emerges from a coma. Duranga 2 teases an epic showdown between Abhishek and Sammit as they each strive to reclaim their identities. Abhishek embarks on a quest to uncover his father's accomplice, protect his sister, and engage in a fierce battle with Sammit to win back his love and safeguard his family. With a plethora of plot twists, intense drama, and a gripping storyline, this second instalment promises an unforgettable experience for viewers.

Actor Amit Sadh said, "Stepping into the shoes of this multi-layered, complex, and dark character in the sequel of our upcoming web series has been a riveting experience. Playing a negative psychotic role is a challenge that I've embraced wholeheartedly, and I'm eager to see in come to life. The depths of darkness and intricacies that this character possesses are truly captivating, and I believe the audience will become a part of Sammit’s journey. This season, we dive even deeper into the psyche of this character, exploring the twisted motivations which will unveil the secrets that lie beneath the surface. I am grateful for the opportunity to portray such a complex role, and I can't wait to see the audience's reaction to this dark and compelling sequel.”