Fauda actor Idan Amedi joins Israeli Defence Force to fight against Hamas

After creator-actor Lior Raz, another actor from the hit series Fauda joined the Israeli forces to fight against Hamas. Actor Idan Amedi, best known for his role as Sagi Tzur in the hit series has joined the Israeli Defence Force to defend his country.

Idan Amedi issued an emotional video message where he talked about the decision to join the forces.



Amedi, who acted as an undercover man in Fauda, said, "As you can see, I am in slightly different attire today. This is not a scene from Fauda; this is real life".



Clad in a soldier's uniform with a gun in his hand Amedi says in the video, "Our army was called up on Saturday morning as events in the south of Israel began. All I wanted to tell you is that, alongside horrifying and vicious attacks, where our friends and loved ones were murdered, our morale remains high."



In his video message, the actor continued, "We fully comprehend why we are here. We are here to protect our children, our families, and our homes." He promised, "We will not surrender until we win."



The actor also thanked Israeli citizens for sending care packages to the fighters on the front line. "Millions of items are sent to us daily, as well as your beautifully written letters and drawings from the children. It gives us strength, and I love you," he added.

"I hope we will see quieter days soon," he concluded the one-minute video message.



The news comes days after another Fauda star, Lior Raz, took to the front lines, joining the volunteer group 'Brothers in Arms'.