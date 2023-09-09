Director Kiran Rao reaches Toronto to attend the screening of her film Laapataa Ladies at TIFF

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions' Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, is making its place in the hearts of the audience. After announcing the release date, the makers treated the audience with a teaser. Meanwhile, the teaser piqued the audience's excitement, the film also got screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) which was attended by its whole team.

The 48th annual Toronto International Film Festival was held this year to celebrate some amazing cinematic masterpieces. One among many others was Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies. On 8th September, the film was screened at the prestigious global film festival.

The night became more special with the attendance of the director Kiran Rao and the team of this comedy drama. The film has indeed made its presence felt on the global front well ahead of its release.

The film marks Kiran Rao's second film as a director after her directorial debut, Dhobi Ghat.

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE