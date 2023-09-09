Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan storms into the 100 Crore Club on day 2

Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Jawan has taken the Indian box office by storm, crossing the coveted Rs 100 crore mark within just two days of its release. Directed by Atlee, the film's tremendous success has been met with critical acclaim, applause from celebrities, and adoration from fans.

According to the latest reports from Sacnilk.com, Jawan managed to rake in a staggering Rs 53 crore nett in India on its second day of release, following an impressive Rs 74.5 crore opening day performance. The film's success isn't limited to any particular region, as it earned Rs 65.5 crore in Hindi, Rs 5.3 crore in Tamil, and Rs 3.7 crore in Telugu. With these numbers, the total domestic collection for Jawan now stands at a remarkable Rs 127.50 crore.

SRK took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his gratitude and joy. He shared a heartfelt note, saying, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!"

Prominent filmmaker SS Rajamouli couldn't resist showering praise on SRK and the entire Jawan team. He tweeted, "This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office. What an earth-shattering opening. Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success…:)."

In response, SRK humbly replied, "Thank you so much, sir. We are all learning from your creative inputs for cinema. Please see it as and when you can. Then call me to tell me if I can be a mass hero also. Ha ha. Love and regards sir."

South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu also praised the film and SRK. He wrote, "#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema… @Atlee_dir delivers king-size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film… The aura, charisma, and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here !! Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends.”

Shah Rukh Khan graciously responded, saying, “Thank you so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you, my friend.”

Jawan, which hit theatres on Thursday, boasts a fantastic cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and cameo appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt.

