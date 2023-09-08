Is Ram Charan playing the lead role in Virat Kohli's biopic? 

The success of RRR has catapulted its actors- Ram Charan and Jr NTR - into global stars. Ram Charan has had a special year, with RRR going Oscars and he and his wife Upasana welcoming a baby girl earlier this year. The actor is not being mindful of the roles he chooses.



Earlier, during an event, Ram Charan expressed his desire to do a sports drama and said he would like to play renowned cricketer Virat Kohli on screen.



Rumours have now been doing the rounds that Ram Charan is indeed in talks to play the former Indian Cricket Team captain in the upcoming Virat Kohli biopic.



Ever since the news of Ram Charan being roped in for Kohli's biopic came to light, fans of the actor and the cricketer have been extremely excited. It was reported that a prestigious Bollywood production banner has pitched the idea to the actor, and he has already green-lit the project.

However, the sources close to Ram Charan recently confirmed to entertainment portal Pinkvilla, that these reports are completely baseless. According to the actor's spokesperson, he has no plans to play Virat Kohli on screen in the upcoming biopic, and the Telugu superstar is now focusing on wrapping up all his projects.

Ram Charan was last seen in RRR, the SS Rajamouli directorial which emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of Indian cinema in recent times. Charan will next be seen joining hands with master craftsman S Shankar for an upcoming political thriller, titled Game Changer.