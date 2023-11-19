Dhoom director Sanjay Ghadvi passes away after suffering heart attack

Sanjay Ghadvi, well-known for directing the first two films of the Dhoom franchise, is dead. As per India Today, Ghadvi suffered a heart attack on Sunday (Nov 19).

Ghadvi's tragic death has came as a shock to most in the Indian fashion fraternity. Sanjay's daughter Sanjina confirmed the news to the Indian news agency PTI.

Sanjina told PTI, "He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn't unwell, he was perfectly healthy."



Mourning Ghadvi's death, Meena Iyer, Former CEO of Ajay Devgn Films, wrote on X, “Shocking: Sanjay Gadhvi’s passing. I met him last week at PVR watching Killers of The Flower Moon. We exchanged pleasantries and I thought all day of #Dhoom. Rest in peace 🙏.”

Throughout his career, Sanjay has directed numerous movies that were both commercially successful and critically acclaimed. However, he's well-known for directing two blockbuster movies - Dhoom (2004), which starred Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, and Dhoom 2, which featured Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and other notable actors.



Ghadvi made his directorial debut in 2000 with Tere Liye. Later, he directed his first film with Yash Raj Films, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (2002). However, his first major success came in 2004, when he directed the action thriller Dhoom. The heist drama was a huge hit.