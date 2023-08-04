Dharmendra reacts to his onscreen kiss with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar's recent film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was appreciated for several things including a gender-bending performance on Dola Re Dola by Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chowdhury. Appreciations also came in for legendary actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi and their onscreen old-school romance. The two even share an onscreen kiss which has been also gained praise from the audience and critics alike. At the recent success meet of the film in Mumbai, veteran actor Dharmendra's reaction to the kiss left everyone in splits.



When Dharmendra was asked about the viral kiss, the Sholay actor simply said, "yeh toh mere baayen haath ka khel hain (this is such an easy task for me)," which left everyone in the room- including his co-actors from the film- in splits.



The veteran actor continued with his quick repartees and described his experience of working in the film as "bohut maza aaya (had a great deal of fun)," and "Jab jab mauka milta hai, chakka maar deta hoon (whenever I get an opportunity, I make full use of it)."



Besides narrating about his time on the set, Dharmendra was also all praises for director Karan Johar and co-star Ranveer Singh. He said, “Captain accha ho to team khub khelti hai (If the captain is good, the team is bound to play well. When I heard the story, I felt this was something new. I enjoyed every bit of working with this unit."



"Ranveer is a very good actor and a very emotional person" said Dharmendra about his onscreen grandson.