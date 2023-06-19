Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh look stunning at Karan Deol's wedding reception, see pics, videos

Famous Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's wedding to Drisha Acharya has been the talk of tinsel town for the last couple of days. The couple married in a Sikh ceremony on Sunday morning and hosted a grand reception later in the evening. The party was attended by the who's who of the Indian film industry. Karan is legendary actor Dharmendra's grandson. On Sunday night, while several prominent celebrities made it to the party, it was the entry of star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh that created quite a stir. The two actors walked in holding hands late at night to wish the newlyweds. A day earlier, Ranveer had attended their pre-wedding bash with his parents and sister. On Sunday night, Ranveer and Deepika looked stunning in traditional outfits. While Ranveer opted for a white sherwani and pants, Deepika wore black and gold Indian attire.

Several photos and videos of the couple wishing the newlyweds and interacting with the guests have been doing the rounds of the internet. Deepika and Ranveer are dancing on the track Meri Umar Ke Naujawano as the newlyweds Karan and Drisha join them on the dance floor in one of the videos.

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone and Papa Bhavnani at Karan Deol Wedding reception ♥️ #DeepVeer pic.twitter.com/lE2gyl6H1j — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) June 18, 2023 ×

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dancing at Karan Deol Wedding reception 😍♥️ #DeepVeer pic.twitter.com/D38as1cfG3 — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) June 18, 2023 ×

The couple- popularly known as DeepVeer- even shared a cute moment while dancing as Ranveer wrapped his arms around her and the two got into a candid chat. Another video shows the couple seated next to comedian Kapil Sharma. The comedian and his wife also clicked with DeepVeer and actor Dharmendra.

#ranveersingh #deepikapadukone made a late night entry at the wedding reception of Karan and Disha. They were seen appreciating the live performances which included live singing by Sonu Nigam. pic.twitter.com/WWIfWc0jxC — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) June 19, 2023 ×

#DeepikaPadukone and #RanveerSingh with Dharmendra, Kapil Sharma and Ginni at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's wedding reception pic.twitter.com/Qg7pRkBj9E — DEEPIKA PADUKONE FC BENGALURU (@DPFCbengaluru) June 19, 2023 ×

The wedding reception saw actors Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Bobby Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Anupam Kher and others in attendance.



On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Dharmendra. Meanwhile, Deepika is shooting for Fighter and Project K.