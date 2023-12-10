Debate around Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal reaches India's parliament

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest cinematic venture, Animal, has become the subject of intense discussion and debate online. The film also found a mention in a powerful speech by Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan in Rajya Sabha during the Zero Hour.

Surpassing all expectations, the film raked in an astounding Rs 563.3 crore in its first week at the global box office. However, its soaring financial triumph has been shadowed by a storm of controversy over its depiction of violence and misogyny.

Earlier this week, Ranjan emerged as a vocal critic of the film during the parliamentary debate, casting a spotlight on the film's contentious themes. Ranjan passionately voiced concerns about the potential impact of such content on the impressionable minds of the youth, recounting an incident where her daughter and other children were left visibly distraught and she had to depart the theatre midway due to the film's distressing content.

"The film's endorsement of violence and misogyny is disgraceful," Ranjan asserted before the Upper House, urging the entertainment industry to acknowledge its societal responsibility in shaping cultural perceptions.

Ranjan's critique extended to the film's soundtrack, particularly the widely popular "Arjan Vailly," which became entangled in political circles. She criticised its use by the BJP during recent celebratory events, highlighting its inappropriate portrayal in the context of a gang war. Drawing attention to the historical significance of Arjan Singh Nalwa, she expressed dissatisfaction over the song's association with a narrative she deemed unfitting.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, Animal has garnered a mixed reception since its premiere. Despite its staggering commercial success, a faction of both critics and audiences has condemned the film for its alleged misogyny and excessive depiction of violence.

Animal delves into the complexities of a tumultuous father-son relationship against a criminal backdrop, securing an 'A' certificate from the CBFC before its release. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, the film finds itself in a box office clash against Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.