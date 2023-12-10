Selena Gomez claps back at troll, says she's had Botox and not cheek fillers

American singer and actress Selena Gomez recently called back at a troll who accused her of using cheek implants to achieve her desired look. She also spoke about her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco during the candid social media exchange with her fans.

Reacting to a comment on Instagram critiquing her looks and urging her to remove cheek fillers, the 31-year-old star gave a witty reply while admitting to having had Botox in the past. She wrote, "Hahahaha I've had Botox bb girl."

While her physical transformations have often been attributed to her ongoing battle with lupus, an autoimmune disease, Gomez's response offered an unexpected glimpse into the cosmetic procedures she has had so far.

Meanwhile, Gomez also defended her newfound relationship with music producer Benny Blanco. Referring to the times when Benny shaded her, some fans expressed concern for their growing relationship. However, she remained adamant and said that he is "the best thing that’s ever happened" to her.

Gomez also confirmed during the fan exchange that the two started dating six months ago. When a fan wrote, "f you can't handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your boyfriend lol -it should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you. @selenagomez," Selena replied, "Not mad. It's been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends and fans till the day I die."