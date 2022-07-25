'Darlings' trailer out! Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah present a thrilling story

The trailer of the much-anticipated dark comedy film 'Darlings' has dropped online. And, it shows the mother-daughter duo, played by Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt, kidnapping Vijay Varma's character who is Alia's husband in the movie.

The first few scenes show Alia entering a police station with her mother and filing a missing complaint for her husband. In the later scenes, we can see the husband brutally beating his wife and behaving in the worst possible way. To get back at him, the wife decided to kidnap the husband and give him a taste of his own medicine.

The trailer further elaborates on the frog vs scorpion story which Alia recited in the teaser.

Watch the trailer here!

Helmed by debutante Jasmeet K Reen, 'Darlings' is touted as a dark comedy film which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo living in Mumbai and seeking courage and love while living in exceptional circumstances and fighting against all odds.

The film is produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma. The film marks Alia's debut as a producer.

The film will release on Netflix on August 5.

Alia Bhatt will also star in 'Brahmastra', alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress is currently expecting her first child with her husband Ranbir. The couple shared the happy news on June 27.

